TN govt to monitor growth of lactating mothers, newborns

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government would establish a growth monitoring system to ensure accurate recording of weight and height of all pregnant women, lactating mothers and newborn babies and children upto 6 years in the State.

Under this initiative, the government would supply growth monitoring devices and smart phones to as many as 18,753 Anganwadi centres. The system would be created with an objective to have a real-time monitoring system. Growth monitoring devices and smart phones will be supplied to all centres at Rs 17.53 crore to facilitate accurate recording of the growth of the beneficiaries, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan while replying to the debate on demand for grants for the department on Monday.

A similar mechanism would be created in all the Anganwadi centres at Rs 14.85 crore to monitor the growth of children, said the minister and added that the Chief Minister Girl Child Protection Scheme would be revamped by increasing the income limit and incorporating insurance schemes to benefit more children.

The department would establish a de-addiction centre for the children in Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Chennai. These facilities that would come up at Rs 1.14 crore and would address the problem of addiction to drugs and substances among children, especially those in conflict with law. "New buildings would be constructed for the Government Children Homes at Thattaparai in Thoothukudi and Royapuram in Chennai at Rs 7 crore," the minister said.

Sweet Pongal on M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

The minister also announced that 43,094 noon meal centres functioning under Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Noon Meal Scheme would get a facelift at Rs 25.70 crore. Sweet Pongal would be served to the children on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Hitherto, sweet Pongal has been served to the children to birth anniversaries of former CMs K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, MGR, Jayalalithaa.