CHENNAI : Sweet Pongal on M Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, June 3, at all 43,094 noon meal centres. Hitherto, sweet Pongal has been served to the children on birth anniversaries of former CMs K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

The Minister also announced Rs 25.70 crore facelift for all noon meal centres.