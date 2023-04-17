Spl drive to fill vacancies for differently-abled: Geetha Jeevan

CHENNAI: Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan on Monday informed the Assembly that a special recruitment drive would be carried out to fill 4 per cent reservation for differently-abled persons in government establishments to fill the backlog vacancies.

The department would identify the backlog vacancies in each government departments in Group 'A', 'B', 'C' and 'D' that are reserved for the differently-abled and a special drive would be carried out to fill the vacancies within a period of one year, minister Geetha Jeevan said while replying to the debate for demand on grants for the department.

She delivered the reply on behalf of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the portfolio of department for the welfare of differently-abled persons.

Age relaxation would be extended to different employed persons working in government departments under consolidated pay when the recruitment drive, the minister said.

A sub-committee and an apex committee have been constituted for submitting reports for providing 4 percent reservation in promotions for the differently abled employees. A monitorring committee has been constituted and is functioning under the Chairpersonship of the Chief Secretary, said the minister in the policy note.

The government would allocate 5% of shops in commercial complexes constructed by local bodies, said the minister.

Home Again scheme would be rolled out in five districts to provide accommodation to persons with mental illness, who recovered. "Several families of such persons are not accepting them. Hence, the government has come up with the scheme and it will be materialised at Rs 50 lakh. It will benefit 40 persons," said the minister.

The government has also doubled the educational financial assistance to 22,300 differently abled students and allocated Rs 7 crore, while homes would be constructed at Rs 14 crore at Kandamangalam in Tiruvarur district and Kanniyakudi village in Mayiladuthurai.