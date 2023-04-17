Naruvi hospital performs two successful liver transplants

VELLORE: The two-year old Rs 500 crore Naruvi Hospital completed two successful liver transplants recently, hospital chairman GV Sampath announced on Monday.

In a media interaction, he said both patients and the donors were doing well. In the first case, the transplant was undertaken on Smitha (24) of Bengaluru with the donor being her mother Rajathi. In the second case, the procedure was done on Raveendran (36) of Sathuvachari, Vellore the donor being his wife.

Stating that many had registered with the hospital seeking organ transplant procedures he said the hospital was already accredited by NABH and by CAHO (consortium of accredited health care organisations). The hospital had also been approved by the TN government for its heart, liver, lung and renal transplant procedures, he added.

The fledgling hospital had till date completed more than 1000 deliveries, including twins and triplets, while patients visiting the facility were from various states of India and abroad.

Those present, included vice chairperson Anita Sampath, GM Nitin Sampath, ED Paul Henry, medical superintendent Jacob Jose and medical services chief Aravindan Nair.