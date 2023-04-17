Mammoth task of capturing Karuppan

COIMBATORE: The ongoing ‘Operation Black’ to capture a crop-raiding wild elephant named Karuppan in Erode has thrown up a rather unusual challenge to the forest department.
Curiously, the tranquilizers administered during the capturing operation seem to have no effect on the elephant.
“Our mission to capture the elephant takes longer than usual as tranquilizers have become ineffective on the animal. Never before, any other wild elephant has shown such immunity towards tranquilizers. It has left us completely puzzled,” said an official of the forest department.
Experts attributed several reasons for Karuppan’s unusual display of immunity towards tranquilizers.
“Even though the animal is darted with suitable dosage based on its age, gender, and weight, the foremost reason why Karuppan could not be sedated is that it is extremely fatty and drug distribution in the body takes longer than usual. Also, the high sucrose content in the body due to its preferred sugarcane diet has made tranquilizers inefficient. If the same dosage is given to any other wild elephant, undoubtedly they will get sedated,” said a veterinarian, preferring anonymity.
Over the last one and a half year of its frequent visit to farms adjoining forests in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Karuppan has developed an irresistible fondness to raid on sweet-tasting foods like banana, jackfruit, and sugarcane, which in turn has spiked the sucrose content in its body.
“There is even a possibility for insecticide sprayed in farms to have nullified the influence of tranquilizers in Karuppan. However, these are just assumptions, which could be confirmed only through a scientific study. Until then, any specific reason could not be pointed out for its high tolerance to sedation. Plans are afoot to try alternative sedation techniques in future operations,” added the official.
Karuppan’s unique behaviour has also made its capture a challenging task for the forest department. “The elephant comes out of the reserve only after dark fall, raids on its favourite crops to its stomach full, and retreats from the farm hastily before dawn. It then disappears into the wild and could not be spotted anywhere unless the next night,” said a forest department staff.
Ever since the forest department took up the capturing operation three months ago, the tusker continues with its relentless cat-and-mouse game.
As Karuppan continues to raid crops, alternating between Jeerahalli and Thalavady forest ranges in STR, the department has once again resumed the capturing efforts after suspending two unsuccessful attempts. It maintains a limited area of intrusion in fertile farms of around five kilometres in both ranges.
The animal has also gotten used to traditional driving techniques and does not respond to firing crackers, flashing torches, and other disturbances. Once it enters a farm, it would leave only after having a sumptuous meal.
Last year, in June itself, kumkis were deployed to drive away Karuppan into the forest. However, its capturing operation kicked off only in January, this year after identifying the animal to be a problematic crop raider, with the assistance of three kumkis brought from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). The elephant is also believed to have attacked two farmers to death.
Once again, in March, the forest department resumed operations with two kumkis from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). During both attempts, Karuppan was darted thrice with subsequent shots of tranquilizers during the first operation and again two shots during the second operation.
Yet the elephant failed to get sedated and managed to escape into the wild during these operations.
For the third time, the forest department commenced, ‘Operation Black’ on Sunday with a strong determination not to give the animal a miss now as it continues to raid crops causing huge losses to farmers.
“We are hopeful of its capture on Monday after observing its movements. A team of veterinarians has been constituted for the purpose and a large team of frontline staff has begun to track Karuppan, which mostly comes solo to raid crops. Two kumkis from ATR were also involved in the operation,” said the official.
Though past operations have ended up in failure, the forest department has claimed success in limiting its intrusions.
“The intrusion of Karuppan has been restricted successfully in the majority of areas in Thalavady due to the erection of solar fencing for a distance of 6.5 km jointly by the forest department and farmers.
In addition, Elephant Proof Trenches (EPT) have been developed at vulnerable spots and therefore, its area of entry is largely limited to a small patch,” said S Sathish, Forest Range Officer, Thalavady Range.
Meanwhile, farmers who end up with unbearable losses due to Karuppan have urged for some scientific approach to tackle the menace.
“It should be relocated after fixing a GPS to study its movements. If it couldn’t mend its way and stay in the wild then as a last resort, it should be captured and made into a kumki,” S Kannaiyan, president of Thalavady Farmers Association.
