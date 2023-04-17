Mammoth task of capturing Karuppan

COIMBATORE: The ongoing ‘Operation Black’ to capture a crop-raiding wild elephant named Karuppan in Erode has thrown up a rather unusual challenge to the forest department.

Curiously, the tranquilizers administered during the capturing operation seem to have no effect on the elephant.

“Our mission to capture the elephant takes longer than usual as tranquilizers have become ineffective on the animal. Never before, any other wild elephant has shown such immunity towards tranquilizers. It has left us completely puzzled,” said an official of the forest department.

Experts attributed several reasons for Karuppan’s unusual display of immunity towards tranquilizers.