Goods ₹10Cr gutted in incense stick godown fire near Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: Goods estimated at around Rs 10 crore were reportedly gutted in a fire in an incense stick manufacturing unit at Thekkupattu near Vaniyambadi in the early hours of Monday.

The fire which began with a loud blasting sound was put out by fire units from Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Alangayam, and Natrampalli. Police are making inquiries as to the source of the loud blast which rattled windows for a distance of nearly 2 kilometres.

As there was also a mosquito coil manufacturing unit within the same compound, police are now checking to see if the plant had all the requisite permits for operations.

The site was also inspected by Collector D Baskara Pandian and other officials including Vaniyambadi Cooperative Town Bank secretary VS Sarathi Kumar.