EPS draws govt’s attention to Pennycuick statue in London

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday sought the intervention of the State government to the plight of the statue of Col John Pennycuick allegedly covered using a black cloth in London.

Flagging the issue during the zero hour in the State Assembly, Palaniswami said that the statue of Col John Pennycuick, which was erected by the Tamil Nadu government at Chamberley Park in London, has been covered using a block cloth.

Stating that the bust-sized statue has also suffered a damage and it was an insult meted out to the British engineer who secured the irrigation needs of five southern districts and drinking water requirement of 10 districts in southern Tamil Nadu, EPS informed the House that the total expenditure incurred for erecting the statue was Rs 92 lakh. While Rs 26 lakh has been paid by the Tamil Nadu government, the colonel’s family contributed Rs 20 lakh. However, the firm (Atlantis) which erected the statue has lodged a complaint owing to non-payment of the remaining Rs 46 lakh, the LoP alleged. Adding that the statue has been covered using a black cloth based on a complaint received from the firm, Palaniswami sought the immediate intervention of the House to resolve the issue and ‘restore’ the statue. Responding to the charges, Leader of the House Duraimurugan assured to look into the matter which was brought to the notice of the government just now.

State Information Minister M P Saminathan later clarified to the House that the function was conducted in a simple manner due to the sudden demise of Queen Elizabeth II just ahead of the event. Saminathan also apprised the Assembly that the black cloth was removed three days ago following the intervention of the government, which would soon resolve the financial issue involving the statue.