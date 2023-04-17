Entrance exams for VIT begin

VELLORE: Entrance exams for UG engineering courses at the VIT University commenced at121 cities in India and four cities abroad from Monday, official sources said.

Stating that the exams would continue till April 23, they said that tentative results would be available on April 26 on the university website and online counseling begin the same day.

While applicants within 1 lakh ranks are eligible for counseling, the latter procedure would be held between April 26 to 30 for ranks 1 to 20,000, between May 9 and 11 for ranks between 20,001 to 45,000, between May 20 and 22 for ranks between 45,001 to 70,000 and from May 31 to June 2 for ranks 70,001 to 1 lakh.

Those securing ranks above 1 lakh would be eligible to join VIUT Bhopal and Amaravathi. Classes were likely to commence from the second week of August, sources added.

State board exam toppers would be given a 100 per cent fee waiver in all four years, while district toppers (one boy and one girl) from rural schools inall districts in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh would give total fee waiver and exempted from the hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support the advancement of Rural Students) scheme, officials concluded.