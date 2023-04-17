Directorate of Matriculation School issues registration for pvt, CBSE schools

CHENNAI: Following several private and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools failing to undergo proper registration, the Directorate of Matriculation Schools has currently been issuing the registration for schools applied across Tamil Nadu.

According to a higher official with the directorate, hundreds of schools across TN were issued notices about two months back for not getting the due registration. Following which, the registration is currently underway as schools have begun applying for the same.

"We issued the notice two months ago. As we have currently begun receiving applications, we have started the registration process,” said a higher official who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, KR Nandakumar, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE school association alleged that the department officials deliberately delayed issuing the registration for kickbacks from the school managements.

"Several schools have applied for registration in recent months. But the department deliberately put off the process. The district education officers (DEOs) for private schools made the recommendation for registration and sent it to the Chennai office, despite which, the directorate refused to issue registration and insisted on meeting the minister or his persons,” alleged Nandakumar.

But, when DT NEXT checked with a higher official of the directorate of matriculation schools, he denied such allegations.