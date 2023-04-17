Degraded seagrass meadows in Gulf of Mannar to be restored

CHENNAI: In a move to increase the carbon sequestration in the marine ecosystem as part of climate change mitigation effort, the State Forest Department has proposed to restore degraded seagrass meadows in Gulf of Mannar at Rs 96 lakh.

According to a forest department document, the restoration of degraded coastal wetlands focusing on seagrass meadows in Gulf of Mannar will be undertaken by Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI).

The project will be implemented for improving the climate change mitigation options by way of sequestration of blue carbon in the marine ecosystem.

"Seagrasses are one of the important coastal wetlands and these are highly productive ecosystems and provide shelter and food for near-shore fisheries, marine reptiles and mammals. Seagrasses sequester blue carbon and act as important carbon sinks," the document said.

Studies have established that the seagrass captures carbon up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests. Even though it covers only 0.2 per cent of the seafloor, it absorbs 10 per cent of the ocean's carbon each year. The estimated value of blue carbon stored in seagrass meadows of Gulf of Mannar has been valued at USD 17,820 and that of Palk Bay at $43,99,682.

Meanwhile, the state government is implementing Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) with the aim of increasing carbon storage by 4 lakh tonnes by restoring 600 hectares of seagrass, 300 hectares of seaweed, increasing mangrove cover over an area of 1,050 hectares and other initiatives.

On the other hand, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GoMBRT), has already commenced a process to remove ghost nets and other marine debris to protect coral reefs and seagrass meadows in the gulf region. The trust will prepare a detailed project report to remove the ghost nets and debris.

Under the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, the government will create new seagrass beds to create bio-shields along the state's coastline.