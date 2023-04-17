Aug 20 meet will attract all India attention: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday exuded confidence that the party’s Madurai Conference on August 20 would be a mammoth one and it would never failed to grab the attention of the political leaders across the country.

“The conference in Madurai is going to be a massive one. It will never fail to attract the attention of political leaders in the country,” said EPS after calling on the family of party functionary Elangovan, who was hacked on March 27 for alerting the police on sale of contrabands in the vicinity.

EPS said that the party would explore the possibility of contesting the Assembly elections in Karnataka, if it gets the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol before the stipulated time for nomination process is over. “I will tour the state only after the enrollment drive comes to an end,” he said

Condemns party functionary murder

Coming down heavily on the ruling DMK government, EPS said that his party functionary Elangovan alerted the police about the sale of ganja in his locality for the welfare of the society. However, he was brutally murdered by anti-social elements. The police should take appropriate action against the murders and ensure punishment.