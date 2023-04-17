Anbumani claims credit for online gambling ban

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss claimed credit for the online gambling ban in Tamil Nadu in an Iftar function at Chennai.

Anbumani participated in an Iftar function organised by PMK at Egmore, Chennai.

While speaking on dias he said, PMK is following and enforcing what has been said by prophet Mohammed in the Quran such as abolition of drugs, alcohol and gambling. The reason for the Islamic people to get 3.5 per cent reservation is PMK founder Ramadoss, said Anbumani.

“PMK's foundation is social justice, but today alcohol is the threat for social justice, the DMK and AIADMK are the reason for this threat they spoiled the people of Tamil Nadu by opening Tasmac shops,” Anbumani claimed.

He flagged social issues prevailing in Tamil Nadu including unemployment, farmers despair and women's safety and cited "Tamil Nadu need change right now and everyone should get a chance.”

“Unemployment is the reason for the increase in the consumption of alcohol, drug peddling and gambling. Now the state government has banned online gambling but the reason behind the ban is PMK, we organized a lot of protests to ban online gambling,” he added.

"We need industry but not on the farming lands,” he said by citing NLC coal mining issue prevailing in Cuddalore. If any oppressed group faces any problem the first voice would come from PMK, claimed Anbumani.