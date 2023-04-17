666 spl call attention motion requests received: Speaker Appavu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday informed the State Assembly that the chair received 660 requests from the MLA for moving special calling attention motion and about 134 of the requests have been admitted.

Responding to an issue raised by a member of the Opposition AIADMK over allowing special calling attention motions in the House, Appavu said that he has received 666 requests for moving special calling attention motions in the House.

Of them, 134 have been admitted so far.

Adding that the Chair was taking at least two special calling attention motion requests on agenda daily, the Speaker said that a written reply would be given for all questions raised by the special calling attention motions.