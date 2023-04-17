60-yr-old dies at Vellore Collectorate

VELLORE: A man who came to the Vellore Collector’s office to hand over a petition during the weekly grievances day meeting swooned and died on the way to the hospital on Monday.

Meshak (60) of Perumugai near Vellore came to hand over a petition seeking a job for his son. He was sitting on the steps near the petition hall when he suddenly fainted.

When the news reached officials they immediately called for a 108 ambulance which reached the spot rendered first aid and rushed the patient to the Vellore government medical College hospital at Adukamparai on the Tiruvannamalai highway.

However, doctors at the hospital after examining the patient said that he died on the way to the hospital.