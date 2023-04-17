521 new cases in State including 4 int’l passengers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 521 new COVID cases including cases from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Singapore on Monday. TN’s total number of cases reached 36,02,736. At least 140 cases were reported in Chennai followed by 45 cases in Coimbatore, 44 in Kanniyakumari, 25 each in Tirupur and Tiruvallur, 24 in Chengalpattu and 23 in Salem.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 8.6% after 5,885 people were tested in the past 24 hours.