521 new cases in State including 4 int’l passengers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 521 new COVID cases including cases from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Singapore on Monday. TN’s total number of cases reached 36,02,736. At least 140 cases were reported in Chennai followed by 45 cases in Coimbatore, 44 in Kanniyakumari, 25 each in Tirupur and Tiruvallur, 24 in Chengalpattu and 23 in Salem.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 8.6% after 5,885 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 11.7% was reported in Coimbatore. Active cases in the State stood at 3,330, with the highest reported in Chennai with 911 active cases. A total of 386 more people recovered.
Total recoveries reached 35,61,350. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,056.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android