TNHB’s move to build service apartments in Vellore likely to fall flat

According to G Mohan, Residents Welfare Association general secretary of Vallalar (Phase 3), “the association has obtained a court stay over the land in question as originally it was earmarked as lung space when TNHB developed the area. However, after the developed area was handed over in 1991 to the Vellore Corporation, which later decided to construct the Zone II office in this area. At this juncture only, we got a stay on the plan.”