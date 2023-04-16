TNHB’s move to build service apartments in Vellore likely to fall flat
VELLORE: The TN Housing Board’s (TNHB) move to build service apartments -- the first of its kind by a government department -- in Sathuvachari Phase III may land in legal problem as the site chosen for the project is already under a court stay.
TNHB’s Vellore Housing Unit (VHU) EE Ganesan said that Rs 11 crore had been earmarked for the project under which it has been planned to build 9 floors with 48 service apartments.
According to G Mohan, Residents Welfare Association general secretary of Vallalar (Phase 3), “the association has obtained a court stay over the land in question as originally it was earmarked as lung space when TNHB developed the area. However, after the developed area was handed over in 1991 to the Vellore Corporation, which later decided to construct the Zone II office in this area. At this juncture only, we got a stay on the plan.”
Hence, the move by TNHB to build service apartments was intriguing. “Of the 14,000 sqft, only 4,000 sqft was handed over to the Corporation. The remaining 10,000 sqft, which is with the VHU, is where we plan to build 48 service apartments,” EE Ganesan said.
Asked about the stay, he clarified, “We have changed the classification of the area by approaching the local planning authority and hence the site won’t face any problem.”
However, Mohan said, “the stay is for the entire area from one road to the next on the other side. Though the LPA is said to have reclassified the site, an RTI reply says the area is marked for lung space. So if, the VHU undertakes construction it will be a violation of court orders.”
Intervention by the court resulted in the Zone 2 office construction being halted midway. The area is now used to dump old autos.
