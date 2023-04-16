TN to prepare integrated mgmt plans for 12 newly notified Ramsar sites

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu has the highest number of wetlands notified as Ramsar sites, the state government has decided to prepare integrated management plans for the newly announced such sites to restore them ecologically.

According to a state government document, the integrated management plans will be prepared by Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs. 71.28 lakh.

"Under the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, 13 wetlands of international significance have been declared as Ramsar sites after a period of 20 years making Tamil Nadu a leading state in the country with highest number of 14 Ramsar sties out of total 75 Ramsar sites in the country, " the document said.

Of the 14 Ramsar sites, integrated management plans will be prepare for 12 sites. Since the new Ramsar sites have to be ecologically restored, the management plan by taking into consideration of ecological, hydrological, edaphic and biodiversity conservation status of the sites in order to improve the ecosystem services and livelihood options of the local communities.

The 13 newly announced Ramsar sites are Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest, Karikili bird sanctuary, Vedanthangal bird sanctuary, Pichavaram Mangrove, Vellode bird sanctuary, Suchindram Theroor wetland complex, Vembanur wetland complex, Chitrangudi bird sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine biosphere reserve, Kanjirankulam bird sanctuary, Koonthankulam bird sanctuary, Udhayamarthandapuram bird sanctuary and Vadavur bird sanctuary.

Point Calimere wildlife and bird sanctuary has been announced as a Ramsar sites several years ago. Of the 13 new sites, projects have already been proposed preserve Pallikaranai Marshland.

On the other hand, the state forest department has sent an proposal to announce Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur district and Longwood Shola in Nilgiris as Ramsar sites.

State forest minister M Mathiventhan has annouced two integrated development projects for Vedanthangal birds sanctuary and Koonthankulam birds sanctuary - both Ramsar sites - at Rs. 9.30 Crore and Rs. 6 Crore respectively.

Also, integrated development projects for Pulicat bird sanctuary and Karaivetti birds sanctuary at Rs. 3.70 Crore and Rs. 1 Crore respectively has been announced in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the department has transferred Rs.1.50 Crore to Zoological Authority of Tamil Nadu to ecologically restore Otteri Lake, which is located inside the Vandalur zoo.