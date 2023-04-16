TN adds 514 new Covid cases, another death

CHENNAI: Another death due to Covid-19 was reported in the State, taking the total to 38,056.

A 60-years-old female from Chennai with Hypothyroid, Hypertension, Diabetes and Cardiac problems was admitted on April 15th, 2023 at Government Medical College Omandurar Government Estate after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for three days.

She died on the day of admission due to COVID-19 Pneumonia, Cardiogenic shock, Severe Metabolic Acidosis and Respiratory failure.

Tamil Nadu reported 514 COVID-19 cases, including two imported cases from Singapore, on Sunday.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,02,215.

At least 138 cases were reported in Chennai, while 55 cases in Coimbatore, 50 cases in Kanyakumari, 31 cases were recorded in Salem. As many as 27 cases were recorded in Thiruvallur, 26 cases in Chengalpattu and 20 cases in Ranipet. Other districts reported less than 20 cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 8.4 percent, after 5,866 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 11.8 percent was reported in Kanyakumari.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 3,195 The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 881 active cases. A total of 366 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 35,60,964.