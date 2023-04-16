TamilNadu

Stalin announces relief of ₹1L each to families of 4 kids drowned

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences to the parents and relatives of the four deceased minors in the two separate incidents of drowning in Tirupur and Krishnagiri.

He also ordered to pay Rs one lakh each to their families from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund.

In a statement, he said that Iniyavan, son of Balasundaram, and Chandru, son of Pandiarajan, hailing from Mudalipalayam, Tirupur drowned when bathing at Noyyal river.

Both the deceased kids are 12-year-olds.

In another incident, 11-year-old Bhuvana and her brother Vinoth, 7 years, accidentally drowned in M Pallathur Eri at Bargur in Krishnagiri while bathing, he said, extending the condolences to the parents Murugan and Parvathy.

