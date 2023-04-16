‘Olir’ platform to enable Startups go to market faster launched in TN

CHENNAI: Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department additional chief secretary Dr S Krishnan on Sunday said that the intra-connect within government departments and the inter-connect with the private sector have been improving and expressed confidence that initiatives like 'Olir' will carry forward this momentum resulting in better outcomes for all the Stakeholders.

Launching the inaugural edition of Olir, a joint initiative of TIDCO and StartupTN at Tidel Park here, he noted that Tamil Nadu is fundamentally a manufacturing state and stressed the importance of sustaining leadership and innovating in manufacturing, especially in the current landscape where the trend is moving towards reshoring of manufacturing.

Jayashree Muralidharan, Managing Director of TIDCO, stressed the importance of Startups to sustain the industrial leadership position of Tamil Nadu and invited the youth of the state to consider entrepreneurship as an alternate option to employment and set up new startups.

StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan elaborated on the various novel initiatives of the state government through StartupTN to strengthen the Startup ecosystem of the State and to make it a global startup destination.

Following the Inauguration, a tour was organized for the founders and CXOs of startups to TANSAM, TANCAM, TAMCOE and TICEL Biotechnology Core Instrumentation Facility.