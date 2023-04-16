New covid cases reported in 36 out of 38 districts

CHENNAI: Another COVID-fatality was reported in the State, taking the toll to 38,056. A 60-year-old woman from Chennai with hypothyroid, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac problems was admitted on April 15 at Government Medical College, Omandurar, with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty and tested positive for COVID.

She died on the day of admission due to COVID-induced pneumonia, cardiogenic shock, severe metabolic acidosis and respiratory failure.

TN reported 514 new cases, including two passengers from Singapore, on Sunday.