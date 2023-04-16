New covid cases reported in 36 out of 38 districts
CHENNAI: Another COVID-fatality was reported in the State, taking the toll to 38,056. A 60-year-old woman from Chennai with hypothyroid, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac problems was admitted on April 15 at Government Medical College, Omandurar, with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty and tested positive for COVID.
She died on the day of admission due to COVID-induced pneumonia, cardiogenic shock, severe metabolic acidosis and respiratory failure.
TN reported 514 new cases, including two passengers from Singapore, on Sunday.
Chennai reported 138 cases followed by 55 cases in Coimbatore, 50 in Kanniyakumari, 31 in Salem, 27 cases in Tiruvallur, 26 in Chengalpattu and 20 in Ranipet. Other districts reported less than 20 cases. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 8.4% after 5,866 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
