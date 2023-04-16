New car for presidium chairman

CHENNAI: In the footsteps of charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday gifted a new car to party presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain for his party work.

A Mahindra Scorpio N (TN 06 AD 5666) which was newly registered with the RTO, had been given to the presidium chairman.