TamilNadu
New car for presidium chairman
Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday gifted a new car to party presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain for his party work
CHENNAI: In the footsteps of charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday gifted a new car to party presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain for his party work.
A Mahindra Scorpio N (TN 06 AD 5666) which was newly registered with the RTO, had been given to the presidium chairman.
