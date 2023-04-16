Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K Palaniswami
TamilNadu

New car for presidium chairman

Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday gifted a new car to party presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain for his party work
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: In the footsteps of charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday gifted a new car to party presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain for his party work.

A Mahindra Scorpio N (TN 06 AD 5666) which was newly registered with the RTO, had been given to the presidium chairman.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

J Jayalalithaa
Presidium Chairman
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
charismatic leader

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in