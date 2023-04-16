Madukkarai: Forest fire in 10 hectares doused, IAF continues operations

COIMBATORE: A chopper deployed by the Indian Air Force continues its fire fighting operations in the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore.

“Since morning, the chopper fitted with a 'bambi' bucket has made seven sorties. Fire has been doused in around ten hectares and still fire continues to rage in sporadic spots of grass patches. The chopper may bring a few more sorties of water from Malampuzha dam till evening,” said an official of the forest department.

During each sortie, the chopper brings around 3,000 litres of water to douse the raging fire, which was first spotted on the steep patch of the hills on 11 April. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and senior forest department officials oversaw the fire fighting operations.

As the burning dry grasses rolled down like fire balls, the forest department staff couldn’t move up the hills to douse the fire. Hence, the department has sought the assistance of the forest department in dousing the fire.