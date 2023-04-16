Jewellers seek 1 more yr to adopt new hallmark
COIMBATORE: Gold ornaments manufacturers from Coimbatore have sought the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) for more time towards conversion of old hallmarked jewels to new hallmark systems.
“The whole industry is in panic as it is impossible to re-stamp the entire stock of old hallmarked jewels. The unsold ornaments with the four symbol hall mark should be allowed to be sold till March, next year,” said B Muthuvenkatram, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has banned sale of hallmarked gold ornaments and artefacts without six-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID) after March 31, 2023. But, the rule has not been enforced strictly.
Until before, the old hallmarked jewelry with four marks without HUID was permitted to be sold. However, the hallmarked jewellery with consumers as per old scheme shall remain valid.
Each of these hallmarked items has a unique HUID number which is traceable and a consumer can authenticate hallmarked gold jewellery items using the verify ‘HUID in BIS CARE’ app. After the new hallmarking, all details of manufacturers are displayed in the BIS app.
“However, only the description of the property and its certified quality should be displayed in the app, while information on the artisan is unnecessary. Also, if the sample taken by the BIS officials fails, then hallmarking is stopped in the specified centre forcing manufacturers to find a new assaying centre. Instead the statutes calibrate all the machines and allow them to continue to certify,” he added.
More than 40 per cent of ornaments are still in old hall marking, while the remaining 60 per cent has been converted into the new HUID. “The BIS should also come forward and clarify the doubts in the minds of consumers that there is no compromise in the quality of ornaments sold with the old hallmarking,” they said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android