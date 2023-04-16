Internal reservation: Anbumani urges Vanniyars to send letters

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has urged persons belong to Vanniyar community to send letters to Chief Minister MK Stalin urging him to implement 10.5 per cent internal reservation to the community before May 31 to ensure reservation in admission in educational institutions.

Recalling an order issued by AIADMK government giving 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars.

"Even though forces against social justice filed case against the internal reservation, the Supreme Court has directed the government to provide internal reservation by collecting required data, on March 31, 2022," he said.

He added that the state government has instructed the State Commission for Backward Classes to submit report in three months, on January 12, 2023.

"While we expected the implementation of international reservation as Chithirai gift, the government has extended the time further to 6 months. Though the chief minister assured the internal reservation in the state assembly, it is concerning that admissions for next academic year to be commenced soon. Social justice to Vanniyars can only be given if the internal reservation implemented before May 31," he said.

He opined that various departments of the government have data on status of Vanniyars in the state.

"By collating the data, the Commission should submit recommendation before May 31. Based on the recommendation the government can pass a law before May 31," he said.