HC cancels PCB’s Rs 3.3 cr fine on paper unit

A division bench of HC comprising Justices VM Velumani and V Lakshmi Narayanan took up the plea for hearing. According to the National Green Tribunal (South Zone), the TNPCB inspected the ITC’s paper board manufacturing unit in Thekkampatti, Coimbatore, in January 2020. Under the Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, it imposed a fine of Rs 3.31 crore with an additional fine of Rs 30,000.