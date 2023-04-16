Graft allegations: DMK hits back at Annamalai with ₹500 cr legal notice

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has slapped a legal notice on State BJP chief K Annamalai over his graft allegations against the party, its President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, demanding an apology and damages to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

The 10-page notice issued on behalf of DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi said Annamalai's allegations named 'DMK Files' and targeted at Stalin and other party leaders were "false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous.".