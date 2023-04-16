Edu dept prepares to take students, ITK volunteers on edu tour abroad

CHENNAI: As per the announcement made during the budget session by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, arrangements are being made to take students, teachers and Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) volunteers on educational tours abroad.

For the academic year, 2022-23, SED conducted a slew of programmes for students from classes 6 to 9 in all middle and high schools. From the events like vanavil mandram, kalai thiruvizha, and those held in various clubs like literature and arts, as many as 150 students and 30 teachers have been selected for the educational tour.

And, ITK volunteers will also be part of the educational tour abroad. For the same, the department has urged respective district education officers to do the needful, including guiding the selected candidates in applying for a passport.