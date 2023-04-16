CPI urges special law to eradicate honour killings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu state CPI party urged the State government to pass an efficient law to prevent caste hate honour killings in the ongoing assembly session.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan released a press note on Sunday, seeking a special and efficient law to prevent murders on caste hate, citing the recent honor killings in Uthangarai, Krishnagiri district.

Dhandapani (50) of Arunapathi village killed his son Subash, in a dispute over his son marrying a dalit girl against his wish. And he further killed his mother Kannamma, who supported his son's marriage, said the statement.

To annihilate caste and untouchability, a lot of leaders and reformers fought and achieved developments in Tamil Nadu's social life. The honour killings continue due to the propaganda of caste and communal ideologies against rational thinking and hate politics, noted the statement.

Recently another couple also killed in Krishnagiri. To eradicate superstitions and promote scientific outlook along with social reform, a special and efficient law to prevent honor killings is the need of the hour, said the statement.

Further, the statement urged Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to pass the special law in the ongoing assembly session.