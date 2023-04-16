TamilNadu

Clash, commotion prevailed while welcoming EPS

When around 2 pm, the general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reached the MGR Maligai, cadre from Velacherry and Mannivakkam tried to overtake each other to welcome their leader EPS and clashed near the gate.
AIADMK presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain conducting the executive committee meeting in Chennai on Sunday
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ahead of the AIADMK emergency executive committee meeting, the cadre from various parts of the state started to gather at the party headquarters in Royapettah from Sunday noon itself.

The cadre also tried to attack the journalists who were trying to report the clash. Due to this, commotion prevailed there in the party office for about 30 minutes.

AIADMK
Commotion
Royapettah
AIADMK emergency executive committee meeting
Velacherry and Mannivakkam

