CITU's transport corp to strike on appointment of drivers on contract basis

CHENNAI: CITU's Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF) has planned to issue a strike notice protesting against the transport corporation proposing to appoint drivers on a contract basis.

TNSTEF general secretary K Arumugha Naianar said that the strike notice would be given to the management in protest against the transport corporation planning to appoint the drivers on a contract basis.

The union's protest came in the wake-up of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Kumbakonam) has planned to appoint the drivers on a contract basis. The SETC has planned to appoint 400 drivers cum conductors through manpower companies while the TNSTC (Kumbakonam) has invited tenders to appoint 100 drivers on a contract basis.

Arasanga Pokkuvarathu Uzhiyar Sangam general secretary V Dhayanantham said that they wanted the corporations to scrap the proposal on appointing works on a contract basis. The MTC also has plans to appoint drivers for its workshop on a contractual basis.

"All the vacancies should be filled up. The amendment to the industrial act took away eight hours of working hours right, " he demanded.

On April 18, the union would hold a protest in front of the corporation depots explaining the reasons for the strike.

The strike notice would be served on April 18.

Meanwhile, a video of the TNSTC (Salem) official trying to attack a conductor at Koyambedu over the less collection has gone viral.

The CITU union has written to the TNSTC Salem managing director seeking action against the assistant manager for trying to attack the conductor and insulting him.