BJP functionary takes veil dig at EPS, provokes AIADMK cadres to hit back

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP's Sports and Skill Development Cell president Amar Prasad Reddy took a veiled dig at AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami for the latter's remark against BJP's state president K Annamalai.

It resulted in a war of words in the social media between the cadres and functionaries of the allies.

Amar Prasad Reddy on Sunday morning posted a tweet, hailing Annamalai as he refined leadership.

He continued that persons who fell on the feet of someone to come to power and pulled the rug off the feet of the very person will never understand this.

Prasad took a potshot on EPS and hinted at the infamous incident of EPS falling on the feet of former general secretary of the party V K Sasikala.

It was a fallout of EPS remark on Saturday that he would respond to questions about matured and seasonal politicians and requested the journalists not to ask any question about Annamalai, who wanted to project himself through media coverage.

EPS further said that he was in public life for 50 years and Annamalai was only trying to become a leader, without knowing the ground reality.

Prasad's post in the social media triggered heated argument and exchange of words.

AIADMK functionaries hit back at Prasad and his party leader Annamalai by posting their recent remarks and linking them with the Aarudhra scam.

They have also posted pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi falling on the feet of senior BJP leader L K Advani, who was later sidelined.