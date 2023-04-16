Annamalai a novice, chides Jayakumar
CHENNAI: If BJP wants to target, it should target DMK, said former minister and AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar after participating in the party’s emergency executive council meeting on Sunday.
The party’s organising secretary Jayakumar called BJP state president K Annamalai as a ‘Kathukutti’ (novice) and accused him of indulging in self-promotion. “DMK is the party which owns corruption and it should be peeled,” he added.
Annamalai had stated on April 14 that his expose would not be confined to the DMK and the corruption list of all parties that governed the state would be released ahead of the 2024 Parliament elections.
“The BJP state chief should expose the ruling DMK who is known for corruption. Why are you coming at us? We had faced so much oppression during Karunanidhi’s regime and we have nothing to fear. We are ready to face if a list against the former ministers was released,” he said.
