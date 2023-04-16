AIADMK will not contest in K'taka polls, to back BJP

CHENNAI: After the conclusion of AIADMK's executive committee meeting, it was decided that the party would not contest in the upcoming Karnataka assembly election, it would instead back BJP.

The meeting was chaired by Presidium Chairman Tamizh Magan Hussain, and is the first meeting since EPS took office as the party's general secretary.

Several resolutions were passed including, EC's approval of EPS' election as General secretary, and authorise his sweeping powers to take decisions on behalf of the party. The meeting had also passed resolutions condemning the DMK government for in the decline in law and order. Another resolution was passed to take the lead of Edappadi K Palaniswami and win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In total 15 resolutions have been passed, out of which 10 are against DMK.

The party has also decided to convene a conference at Madurai on August 20.

AIADMK's decision to support BJP in the Karnataka polls has come in an interesting time as leaders of both the parties were blowing hot and cold regarding the alliance's longevity in recent times.