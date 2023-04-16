TamilNadu

AIADMK never compromise its ideology for alliance: EPS

"Alliance is different", he said and alluded that their alliance with the BJP would never influence the AIADMK to stray away from their ideology.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K PalaniswamiFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the party's ideology would never change and it would not compromise for an electoral alliance.

"Ideology is like an initial. Can anyone change it? Our initial (ideology) was created by our leaders (M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa). Following their footsteps, we will safeguard and protect the interest and welfare of the minorities. Our ideology will never change," said EPS while taking part in the Iftar festival organised by the party in Chennai.

"Alliance is different", he said and alluded that their alliance with the BJP would never influence the AIADMK to stray away from their ideology.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
EPS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK BJP Alliance
Electoral Alliance
Leader of Opposition
Alliance
ideology
AIADMK general secretary
aiadmk bjp news
aiadmk bjp

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in