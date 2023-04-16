AIADMK never compromise its ideology for alliance: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the party's ideology would never change and it would not compromise for an electoral alliance.

"Ideology is like an initial. Can anyone change it? Our initial (ideology) was created by our leaders (M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa). Following their footsteps, we will safeguard and protect the interest and welfare of the minorities. Our ideology will never change," said EPS while taking part in the Iftar festival organised by the party in Chennai.

"Alliance is different", he said and alluded that their alliance with the BJP would never influence the AIADMK to stray away from their ideology.