TTV demands stringent law against honour killings in TN

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday stated that a stringent law should be passed against honour killings and caste-related violence during the current State Assembly session.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted about the incidents of honour killings in the State, "The news of a father brutally murdering his son and brutally assaulting his daughter-in-law near Dharmapuri is shocking. With two incidents taking place in the State within a month, it seems that the CM has forgotten what he said when he was the leader of the opposition and that if the DMK comes to power, a separate law will be enacted to prevent caste-based honour killings."