TTV demands stringent law against honour killings in TN

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday stated that a stringent law should be passed against honour killings and caste-related violence during the current State Assembly session.
He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted about the incidents of honour killings in the State, "The news of a father brutally murdering his son and brutally assaulting his daughter-in-law near Dharmapuri is shocking. With two incidents taking place in the State within a month, it seems that the CM has forgotten what he said when he was the leader of the opposition and that if the DMK comes to power, a separate law will be enacted to prevent caste-based honour killings."
"I request that a strict law against caste-based honour killings be tabled and passed during the current Assembly session," he added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android