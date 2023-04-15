TN gets 2 more medical colleges, 350 additional MBBS seats

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission has granted permission to set up 2 more private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and has increased seats in the ESIC Medical College in KK Nagar, Chennai.

Nandha Medical College and Hospital, affiliated to the Tamilnadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai, has been approved to start first year admissions with allottment of 150 seats.

Located at Pichandampalayam, 6 kms from Erode, the college will share seats with the State board for admission under government quota.

It is reported that the admission will be done through NEET-2023 results for 150 seats under government and administrative quota.

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University- established under The Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019 is authorised to begin with the admissions.

Currently, there are 150 MBBS in Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical college.

The medical college is also allowed to increase the seats and with this, additional 350 MBBS seats would be available.

The total MBBS seats has increased to 11,575 and number of medical colleges has increased to 74 across the State.

It is also reported, ESIC Medical college and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and Research in Chennai has been allowed to take 50 more students.