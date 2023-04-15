Stop technology course in Periyar University: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to stop Periyar University, which is an arts and science University, from providing B.Tech, Immersive Technology that is a technical course.
In a statement, Ramadoss said that advertisements are released regarding B.Tech., Immersive Technology course in the University along with a private firms. "Advertisements claim that 2.36 crore jobs will created in the field of immersive technology by 2030. It is crime to start the course without clarifying whether the University has expertise in providing technology course and approval from AICTE received and whether the course is approved for post graduate," he said.
He noted that the course is completely conducted by the private firm using the facilities in the University. "Admission process will also be conducted by the private firm. Even in Guindy Engineering College, yearly fees is Rs 30,000 only. But the private firm would collect Rs 1.50 lakh per year. Periyar University should not be used to loot the students," he added.
Moreover, all courses in one campus is a part of new education policy of the central government. As the state government is against the policy, Periyar University took a stand against the government. The government should not allow this and stop commercialization of education, he urged.
