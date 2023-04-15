Stop technology course in Periyar University: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to stop Periyar University, which is an arts and science University, from providing B.Tech, Immersive Technology that is a technical course.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that advertisements are released regarding B.Tech., Immersive Technology course in the University along with a private firms. "Advertisements claim that 2.36 crore jobs will created in the field of immersive technology by 2030. It is crime to start the course without clarifying whether the University has expertise in providing technology course and approval from AICTE received and whether the course is approved for post graduate," he said.