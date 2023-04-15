Stalin welcomes Centre's decision on CAPF constable exams in Tamil

CHENNAI: The CAPF exam is conducted every year in India for recruitment in various armed forces across the country. So far, this exam is being conducted in Hindi and English.

On Saturday, in a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, including Tamil, in addition to Hindi and English.

Stalin welcomed the announcement and said: All central government examinations should be conducted in Tamil and other state languages. The central government has taken this decision as a result of my letter.

The announcement comes days after the Chief Minister wrote to Shah, calling him to include Tamil as a language for the written exam in the recruitment for CRPF personnel.

In his letter, Stalin said that in the notification for the CRPF recruitment written exam, it was mentioned that the test could be taken in English and Hindi.

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

(INPUTS FROM PTI)