TamilNadu

Sea food prices likely to surge as annual fishing ban begins today

In view of the fishing ban, all types of boats returned to the shore yesterday evening.
Kasimedu fish market (File photo)
Kasimedu fish market (File photo)
Online Desk

CHENNAI: To conserve fishery resources, the seasonal fishing ban has been imposed every year since 2001. This year, the 61-day fishing ban period is implemented from April 15 to June 14 on the East Coast and from June 1 to July 31 on the West Coast (Rajakkamangalamthurai to Neerodi).

Fisheries and Aquaculture Commissioner KS Palaniswami has said that powerboats and trawlers should not enter the sea from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu during this period. Due to this, all types of barges returned to the shore on Friday evening. With the fishing moratorium in effect, prices of fish are expected to rise.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Fishing Ban
Sea food prices
Annual fishing ban
fishing ban in East Coast
fishing ban for 61 days
fishing ban in Tamil Nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in