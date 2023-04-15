Sea food prices likely to surge as annual fishing ban begins today

CHENNAI: To conserve fishery resources, the seasonal fishing ban has been imposed every year since 2001. This year, the 61-day fishing ban period is implemented from April 15 to June 14 on the East Coast and from June 1 to July 31 on the West Coast (Rajakkamangalamthurai to Neerodi).

Fisheries and Aquaculture Commissioner KS Palaniswami has said that powerboats and trawlers should not enter the sea from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu during this period. Due to this, all types of barges returned to the shore on Friday evening. With the fishing moratorium in effect, prices of fish are expected to rise.