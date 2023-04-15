Nothing new in Annamalai's DMK files: Gayathri Raguram

CHENNAI: Actress and dance choreographer Gayathri Raguram said that the assets and corruption list released by BJP State president Annamalai is already known to the people. She spoke to the media on this regard:

"There is nothing new in the report published by Annamalai. If it were so, he would have published it in January. All the information he published is already in the public fora, and the issues are under investigation in court. The report he published under the name 'DMK files' list is of no use."

Earlier, Gayathri was removed from BJP for engaging in "anti-party" activities as she didn't follow the gag order imposed by Annamalai.