TamilNadu

Nothing new in Annamalai's DMK files: Gayathri Raguram

Expelled BJP leader Gayathri Raguram said on Saturday that the corruption list, which was released by Annamalai titled "DMK files," was already well known to the TN people.
Nothing new in Annamalai's DMK files: Gayathri Raguram
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actress and dance choreographer Gayathri Raguram said that the assets and corruption list released by BJP State president Annamalai is already known to the people. She spoke to the media on this regard:

"There is nothing new in the report published by Annamalai. If it were so, he would have published it in January. All the information he published is already in the public fora, and the issues are under investigation in court. The report he published under the name 'DMK files' list is of no use."

Earlier, Gayathri was removed from BJP for engaging in "anti-party" activities as she didn't follow the gag order imposed by Annamalai.

Nothing new in Annamalai's DMK files: Gayathri Raguram
Annamalai should be neutral by exposing AIADMK's corruption: Seeman

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Gayathri Raguram
DMK files
Annamalai's DMK files
Expelled BJP leader Gayathri Raguram

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in