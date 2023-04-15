NMR introduces summer specials

COIMBATORE: For many, a visit to the queen of hill stations is incomplete without a journey by the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train. Catering to the needs of tourists, special trains began to chug off on the ghat route from Friday.

Tourists, who thronged the hill station for the weekend, enjoyed the trip by Coonoor-Udhagamandalam summer special train (Train no 06177), which left Coonoor at 8.20 am to reach Udagamandalam at 9.40 am.

On the return, the Udhagamandalam –Coonoor summer special train (Train no 06180) left Udhagamandalam at 4.45 pm and reached Coonoor at 5.55 pm. The NMR said 43 services of this train would be operated on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays till June 25.

Similarly 11 services of Mettupalayam –Udhagamandalam summer special train (Train no 06171) and Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam summer special train (Train no-06172) would run till June 25. During the period, three round trip joy rides per day were to be operated between Udhagamandalam – Ketti- Udhagamandalam on weekends.