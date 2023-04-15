NCPCR urged to instruct schools to teach only prescribed curriculum

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) had written an open letter to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding instructing schools to teach curriculum prescribed only by the academic authority.

Calling for the attention of the Tamil Nadu government, SPCSS letter stated that NCPCR had written letters to principal secretaries asking them to instruct all schools to ensure that if a State, board or school is found to prescribe a curriculum (syllabus and text books) and evaluation procedure in elementary classes other than the one prescribed by the academic authority, prima facie it shall be treated as a violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Subsequently, on the usage of the words like State and board, SPCSS had stated, "The words "State" and "board" found in the letter is confusing and may mislead one to interpret as though the board of education of the State government cannot evolve their own curriculum, syllabus, textbook, pedagogy and evaluation procedure."

And, SPCSS in the letter further went on to say that as education is in the concurrent list and specifically with regard to school education, more particularly primary education, every State has the right to follow its own curriculum, syllabus and evaluation procedure.

"Tamil Nadu government should be careful in responding to such letters from various constitutional bodies. Vocational skills as part of school education, switching to 5+3+3+4 are policy issues that the State of Tamil Nadu is resisting. NCPCR cannot exceed its brief to instruct on what curriculum, syllabus and evaluation procedure the State boards should follow," read the SPCSS letter.

Further, it pointed out that NCPCR has the mandate to protect the rights of the child. "It is surprising to note that NCPCR, which is silent on many anti-child approaches in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has sent a general communication without citing any specific case of violation that prompted the NCPCR to send such a letter," the letter added.