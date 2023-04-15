Kovai Selvaraj appointed DMK deputy secretary

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has appointed one of the newcomers to the party, 'Kovai' Selvaraj as the deputy secretary of the party's media wing.

An announcement made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, which was notified in Saturday's edition of party organ Murasoli, said that Kovai selvaraj has been appointed deputy secretary (spokesperson) of the party under Rule 18 and 19 of the party by law.

Selvaraj, who was an ardent supporter of former chief minister O Panneerselvan faction of the AIADMK, on Saturday joined the DMK only in December 2022. Originally a member of the state congress, Selvaraj was expelled by the Congress party in 2015 after he publicly made an appeal that the Congress party must support the AIADMK in RK Nagar bypoll. The then state Congress president EVKS Elangovan had expelled Selvaraj from the Congress for airing pro-AIADMK views and criticising the DMK.