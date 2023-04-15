HEIs to conduct SSS to get latest NAAC accreditation

CHENNAI: All the Higher Educational Institutions including Anna University in Tamil Nadu will encourage the students to participate in the Students Satisfaction Survey (SSS) which would fetch the latest and all appropriate accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Sources from Anna University said that the NAAC has endeavoured to conduct a SSS, the results of which will encompass the accreditation process. Accordingly, the survey captures students’ responses from the list of students provided by the HEIs. This survey is conducted directly by NAAC to give an opportunity to the students to have their say in the assessment and quality improvement process. Accordingly, the questionnaire will be based on the Likert-type scale which means the students will have to give responses on a scale of 0 to 5, with the most positive response being rated as four and the most negative response being rated as zero.

Stating that the students are randomly selected for the survey by the system, except for particular students nobody will know which student has received the SSS email and what they have responded and the students will remain anonymous.

The survey has a 30 to 60 weightage (as per the type of institution) in the scoring of the institutional-grade and hence responses from the students could play a critical role in determining institutional grade.