Clash erupts in Ambedkar rally at Periyakulam, 67 arrested

The clash erupted around 9.30 pm between two groups of youth from T Kallipatti village and Pattalamman Kovil Street, when they were taking out a procession to garland the statue of Ambedkar. What started as a heated exchange between a few youth, snowballed into a clash. When police tried to chase away the groups, some of them pelted stones causing damage to a vehicle belonging to the police. They also damaged the windshields of a bus, ‘108’ vehicle and five two-wheelers parked inside the station premises, sources said.