Clash erupts in Ambedkar rally at Periyakulam, 67 arrested
MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Theni district’s Periyakulam on Friday night after a clash erupted between two groups, who belong to the same community, during a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Seven police officers, including an Inspector, who tried to disperse the clashing groups, suffered injuries.
The clash erupted around 9.30 pm between two groups of youth from T Kallipatti village and Pattalamman Kovil Street, when they were taking out a procession to garland the statue of Ambedkar. What started as a heated exchange between a few youth, snowballed into a clash. When police tried to chase away the groups, some of them pelted stones causing damage to a vehicle belonging to the police. They also damaged the windshields of a bus, ‘108’ vehicle and five two-wheelers parked inside the station premises, sources said.
Theni SP Pravin Dongare after inspecting the spot, said that though adequate protection was posted in the area, the groups suddenly clashed and pelted stones. He said 67 rioters have been arrested so far. The police have filed three cases.
