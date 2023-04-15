Claim compensation from Karnataka for polluting rivers: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out froth in Kelavarapalli dam in Krishnagiri district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to claim compensation from Karnataka for polluting South Pennar River.

In a statement, Anbumani said froth is entering the dam and looks like clouds when seen from a distance.

"The amount of chemical froth in the river is concerning. The froth is carried by wind and deposited in agricultural lands. This affects the crops. Also, froth falls on houses nearby the river and people," he said.

He added that waste water from the cities in Karnataka and industrial effluent are being let into the river, which is the reason for the issue. Cauvery River is also affected by letting the sewage.

"The Karnataka government has also acceded to the fact. Tamil Nadu government should not the turning of South Pennar and Cauvery into sewage drain. The issue should be raised in concerned regulatory bodies.

Moreover, compensation should be claimed from Karnataka for reparing the impact caused due to the pollution Cauvery river," he urged.