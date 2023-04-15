BJP’s fight against nepotism diversionary tactic: DMK
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Friday accused the BJP of raking up dynastic politics issue to divert public attention from the queries they are bound to answer to the people.
Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about dynastic politics, DMK party organ ‘Murasoli’ on Friday referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s pointed queries about the Adani scam, mainly Rs 20,000 crore investment by shell companies in Adani’s firms and said that neither the Prime Minister nor the Union Ministers have responded to the questions, but they are rendering Parliament dysfunctional.
“However, the questions (raised by Rahul about Adani scam) are creating an impact among people day by day. Refusing to answer the queries, the BJP high command has raised the dynastic politics issue again,” said a strongly worded editorial titled, “BJP’s dynastic politics.”
Listing out the heirs of various BJP senior leaders holding positions in the party and present in Parliament, the DMK party organ mentioned the BJP leaders’ sons/daughters who have been offered tickets in the ensuing Karnataka Assembly elections and said, “This is how the BJP fights dynastic politics.”
Referring to the most recent appointment of former union minister Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj as the joint coordinator of the legal wing of the Delhi BJP unit, the Murasoli editorial said, “The BJP has released the candidates list of the party for the ensuing Karnataka Assembly polls. Is Amit Shah aware of the heirs being given tickets there?” Citing the fielding of former BJP chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra and Minister Anand Singh’s son Siddharth Singh in Shikaripura and Hosepet seats respectively, the DMK said that Union Minister Amit Shah was a part of the Parliamentary board which selected the candidates.
“The same Amit Shah is fighting a battle against dynastic politics. There are many questions that the BJP must answer to the people of the nation. People are aware that they have raised the issue to divert public attention from the questions (raised by Rahul Gandhi),” it added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android