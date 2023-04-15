TamilNadu

BJP has no right to talk about corruption: Mano Thangaraj

Annamalai stated that he would disclose the corruption of all the state's ruling parties in the days to come
Minister Mano Thangaraj
Minister Mano Thangaraj
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In response to BJP state president Annamalai's startling allegations, minister Mano Thangaraj said that the BJP is not qualified to talk about corruption.

In this regard, he said: "We are not concerned about the list released by Annamalai. BJP has no rights to talk about corruption. The party is involved in the largest financial institution scam in Tamil Nadu. There are numerous accusations against the Yeddyurappa-led government in Karnataka. The corrupt BJP is democratically elected. There is no merit in talking about the regime."

Minister Mano Thangaraj
Annamalai should be neutral by exposing AIADMK's corruption: Seeman

Annamalai stated that he would disclose the corruption of all the state's ruling parties in the days to come after making claims of corruption against 12 DMK members and their families in another meeting.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Corruption
TN BJP
Annamalai
DMK members
BJP State President Annamalai
DMK files
inister Mano Thangaraj

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in