As Covid surges, experts ask patients with respiratory illness to stay careful

CHENNAI: As the cases of Covid continue to increase across the State, the risk of infection, related health complications and mortality are higher among those with respiratory illness.

However, doctors say that most of the people remain unaware of their respiratory health unless it is detected as a major health concern. People with comorbid conditions need to be very careful against all viral infections that can affected lungs or cause breathlessness.

As per the Global Burden of Disease data, respiratory disease is a major contributor for high morbidity and mortality in India. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that initially presents as breathlessness, has been a common complications during the pandemic, apart from respiratory tract infection. Air pollution, tobacco use, inappropriate diet, sedentary lifestyle and lack of awareness of respiratory health and vaccination further adds to the burden.

"Most common respiratory illness in India are Asthma, COPD, respiratory tract infections, pneumonia, TB and bronchiectasis. Most of these respiratory illness have a clear seasonal pattern. Commonly patients present either to the emergency room or to the family physician with breathlessness, productive cough, dry cough, chest pain, and chest tightness. Majority of the patients presenting to ER usually have a combination of symptoms and are commonly present with breathlessness and productive cough, " says Dr Raja Saravanan, Senior Anaesthetist and Critical Care Expert, Prashanth Hospitals.

He added that it is important to differentiate the nature of illness to identify respiratory system as the source as quite commonly symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, chest tightness can be shared by heart and liver. "The need of the hour is to create awareness among general population regarding cardiorespiratory health such as to stop smoking, regular exercises, using masks, cross ventilation in room, using window vents to cycle the air, servicing the air conditioner appropriately, avoiding birds and furry pets in closed spaces, " said Dr Raja.

Pulmonologists say that high risk patients with underlying lung conditions lack awareness of Flu vaccine and Pneumococcal vaccine which can definitely decrease the severity of respiratory illness.

Consultant pulmonologist at Stanley Medical College and Hospital Dr V Vinod said that though the cases of Covid are mild and there are less hospitalisations, there is a need of self-awareness of respiratory health among the general public, especially the high risk category of elderly people, people with hypertension, Diabetes and other illnesses, to prevent mortality and other complications.

He added that it is not necessary that all the patients experience such complications but it is important to identify the signs or respiratory illnesses, if any and take appropriate care.